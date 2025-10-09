Women of all ages need to take steps to catch breast cancer early

Doctors recommend mammograms for women starting at age 40. But women younger than 40 need to take steps to find breast cancer early, too. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, breast cancer incident rates are rising faster in women under 50. And women under 40 are 40% more likely to die of the disease than women over 40.

Missy Rice, regional program coordinator of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service’s Show Me Healthy Women program, said early detection is critical.

"The five-year relative survival rate of breast cancer when it is caught as early as a localized stage, that survival rate is 99%," she said. "So, you know, screening starting at age 40 is recommended — is so beneficial to women in making sure that we can find those cancers that they may not even be able to feel that lump, and we can get them in for treatment and a cure."

She said women of all ages need to be seen by a medical provider for a clinical exam once a year, and they should do regular self exams. Those with a family history of breast cancer should talk with their provider about what steps they should take to protect themselves. Genetic testing can tell a person if they’re at high risk for the disease.

For those who can’t afford regular medical screenings, there’s Show Me Healthy Women. It serves women 21 to 64 who are uninsured or underinsured and with income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level.

"We begin our services with free clinical breast exams beginning at age 21, screening mammograms for women starting at age 40," she said, "and we also offer diagnostic services for all patients with abnormal breast screening results and appropriate follow up with screening."

Those in the Show Me Healthy Women program who are diagnosed with breast cancer can get access to treatment, she said, through the MO Health Net Breast and Cervical Cancer Treatment Program.

Show Me Healthy Women has providers in 81 Missouri counties, including some in the southwest part of the state.