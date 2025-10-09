Missouri and the rest of the country are seeing a jump in West Nile cases

Cases of West Nile Virus are increasing in Missouri and the rest of the U.S. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state had 16 human cases of West Nile on Thursday, which resulted in 15 hospitalizations and three deaths. It said that’s a large increase compared to previous years.

The infection often causes no symptoms, according to DHSS, but around 1 in 5 people may develop a flu-like illness with fever, headache or body aches. In rare cases, especially in older adults and those with weakened immune systems, the virus can cause serious problems like swelling of the brain or spinal cord and/or paralysis.

Steps you can take to prevent contracting West Nile include using insect repellent with DEET, picaridin or IR3535; wearing long sleeves and pants when you’re outside – especially at dawn and dusk; dumping out standing water; and making sure door and window screens are secure.