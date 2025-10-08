'Hairspray' opens at the Fox Theatre in downtown Springfield

Beginning October 10, “Hairspray” will open at the historic Fox Theatre.

The show was originally to be put on with the support of both Springfield Contemporary Theatre and Mosaic Arts Collective. But it has since pivoted to being directed solely by the latter organization after SCT put a pause on all productions.

“The show is about desegregation," said Nki Calloway, co-founder & artistic director of Mosaic Arts Collective, a local organization whose goal is to provide “paths for every individual to receive arts education and performance opportunities,” according to their website’s mission statement.

["Hairspray"] was a story that they thought would be beautiful to pull forward, especially at the Fox Theater, which was historically a segregated theater,” Calloway said.

"Hairspray," set in 1962 Baltimore, follows the story of Tracy Turnblad, a plus-size teenager who dreams of dancing on a local program called The Corny Collins Show. Tracy suddenly becomes famous and fights against discrimination in her community.

Samuel Wise, Missouri State University acting student, plays Corny Collins in the production.

“Everybody on his show, they are all white, and they are these cookie cutter, you know, dancer types," said Wise. “When Tracy comes on and, you know, she does her audition and everything, that's kind of where the shift occurs," he added.