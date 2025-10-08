Branson Regional Arts Council presents 'Shrek The Musical' at the Historic Owen Theatre

From October 16th through the 26th, “Shrek The Musical” will be performed during a variety of evening and matinee showtimes, Thursdays through Sundays.

Director Jeremiah Reeve said the musical was chosen during a theater show selection committee where the entire season was slated.

“It's really similar to the original Shrek movie. But of course, anytime they adapt anything for the stage, they're going to, you know, borrow and steal the funniest bits that they can from other places. And then there are technical changes, um, that have to be made," said Reeve.

Among these changes include revisions to the musical since being on Broadway, as well as differences between the Broadway performance and the BRAC’s performance, such as some differences in songs and sets.

“I actually designed the set and figured out how to make it work in the space that we have," said Luke Menard, executive director. “We have some fun surprises that people haven't seen before. Down in Branson, just to try to keep this story alive.”

The space, the Owen Theatre, has a very long history in the Branson community.

“[It’s] the first theater ever built in Branson. It was built in 1936,” said Reeve. “It was originally built as a movie theater, which was kind of cool. So something that we do throughout the year, in the summertime and in Christmas time, we do classic movie nights. So we bring in old black and white films, films that were probably played back in the 30s and 40s," he added.

“It's just turned hands so many times over the years, and we're doing everything we can to preserve that theater, because it really is a really cool, just beautiful artistic gem right in downtown Branson.”

After showing "Shrek The Musical," the Branson Regional Arts Council plans to end their season with "Mary Poppins Junior" in December. Then, they plan to perform "Prince of Egypt," another musical, as their 2026 season opener.

For more details on showtimes, or to purchase tickets visit bransonarts.org or call the box office at (417) 336-4255.