White Cane Awareness Walk will focus on safety for pedestrians with visual impairments

An event this month in Springfield will help educate drivers about watching for those with visual impairments who are attempting to cross the street.

The White Cane Awareness Walk will be hosted by empower: abilities in Springfield. The nonprofit’s project coordinator, Afton Harper, said they want to spread awareness about rules related to crosswalks.

"Especially for those using canes of service animals or wheelchairs," she said. "And Springfield specifically has a three foot rule where, if you're still on the sidewalk, and you're within three feet of an unlighted intersection, and you're planning to cross, then you have the right of way, which means that you're priority and that means the traffic that you're facing has to yield for you."

Harper said, when you're driving, you should watch for white canes, which signify that someone is blind or has low vision. There are different variations of them. For instance, she said, those with both hearing and visual impairment might use a white cane with red stripes.

Harper has this advice for drivers.

"Wait at the intersection if they do see pedestrians, and make sure to look out for pedestrians," she said. "Don't honk, shout or inch forward while a pedestrian is at an intersection. You want to just make sure to wait. And if you can tell they noticed you, just give them time to cross and then you can pass through."

On October 15, empower: abilities will host the White Cane Awareness Walk from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting at their headquarters, 1450 W. Cambridge. Walk participants will have the chance to carry signs with messages like “Brake for the cane.” The event will also include speakers and snacks.