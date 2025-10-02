Post-It Note 3"x3" Art Show comes to Hollister

The Southern Missouri Arts Connection (SMAC) in Hollister will host the 6th Annual Post-It Note 3”x3” Art Show beginning Friday, October 3.

Each year, SMAC invites local artists to contribute miniature art pieces on 3”x3” sticky notes, canvases, papers or any other chosen substrate.

“(The) sky’s the limit with creativity when it comes to what you decide to submit,” said Mary Evelyn Tucker, a contributing artist and SMAC gallery coordinator and instructor.

Tucker described her work in the exhibit as “like looking at the top of an island.” She did a watercolor wash and created texture and then outlined it all with texture so “they look like a little topography, almost like the layers of the land, but you’re looking at them from the top.”

She said she’s been sketching landscapes in her sketchbook recently and decided to do a play on that.

Among the work featured this year will be Gelli printing artwork, comic art and 3-D art constructed with cardboard.

The concept for the exhibit was adopted from a gallery in Springfield, and it has become what SMAC describes as its biggest fundraiser.

“We do see the younger generation come out for that show as well,” said Tucker, “because it’s, you know, it’s an easy one to create content for.”

She said the show gives artists a chance to show their work without having the pressure of a solo exhibit.

In total, the exhibit will include more than 500 different miniature works, each available for purchase for around $5.

Purchases help SMAC cover its operating expenses. SMAC encourages those interested in purchasing art to consider buying an early access pass for $15, which grants access to the show an hour prior to the opening reception. That reception is set for Friday, October 3, from 6 to 9 p.m. at 7 Downing Street in Hollister.

Many artists will be at the reception to discuss their work. There will also be a framing station, complementary refreshments, tours of the facilities and a coffee kiosk. The event will also highlight the nonprofit, Christian Action Ministries.

The Post-It Note 3”x3” Art Show will run through October 31.