Art, history and community meet in West Plains, Missouri

Last weekend, “War & Memory in the Ozarks” opened at the West Plains Civic Center in collaboration with the Harlin Museum and the West Plains Council of the Arts.

Cochram said that the exhibit “takes us on a journey through the Civil War, World War One, and World War Two” through the eyes of Ozarkers, both on the battlefield and in the home front.

The museum was able to acquire artifacts by donors who wanted to share their memories, as well as their families’. Cochram said she believes that showing these memories is important as “we are still affected today by these past wars, even the Civil war, which happened so long ago.” She adds that these stories affect “how we grew up and how our belief system was anchored.”

In addition to working as a curator with the West Plains Civic Center, Cochram also works with the Harlin Museum - a nonprofit, volunteer-run cultural center, also in West Plains. The museum showcases Ozarks art and history through “art shows, workshops, educational lectures, and kids’ art programs throughout the year while also displaying regional artifact and history exhibits year-round,” according to the Museum site.

“Art is a way for people to get their story out. Everyone has a story they want to tell, and whether it's just a story from their personal life or a story from history, it needs to be told,” Cochram said.

For more information on the West Plains Civic Center, visit https://westplains.gov/departments/community-services/civic-center/ or their Facebook page.

More information about the Harlin Museum can also be found on their Facebook page, as well as at harlinmuseum.com.