Springfield History Museum on the Square is offering Haunted History Tours

With fall approaching, there are autumn-related events already underway in Springfield.

The History Museum on the Square is hosting walking and bus tours that go through some of downtown Springfield's landmarks. The tours will discuss the history and stories of these locations and the haunted tales surrounding them.

Museum Executive Director Sean Fitzgibbons said that the walking tours start at the Calaboose, the old downtown Springfield jail at 409 W. McDaniel, which was built in 1891. Some other places he said the tour will focus on are the Historic Fox Theatre and Tabak Co., 311 Park Central West, which he said have a history of hauntings.

The tours will cover the history of some of Springfield's old buildings and the mysteries surrounding them. FitzGibbons said it's more than just spooky ghost stories — there's a little bit of true crime as well.

"The History Museum on the Square is dedicated to sharing the stories and lived histories of Springfield and Greene County," he said. "So this fundraiser that we do every year of these haunted walking tours is a great way for us to do exactly that."

The tours began in early September and will go until November 1 every Friday and Saturday.

Sean Fitzgibbons recommends getting tickets as soon as possible.

Prices for the tours vary, and members of the History Museum on the Square get a discount.