Nixa veterinary clinic with the same name as an animal hospital in Oklahoma is target of threats

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM CDT
Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Nixa, Mo.
Gentle Care Animal Hospital/Facebook
Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Nixa, Mo.

Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Nixa has the same name as a clinic in Edmond, OK whose owner made a post on social media regarding Kirk's death, but there is no affiliation between the two businesses.

A local business has been targeted with threats on social media and by phone.

Officers were dispatched to Gentle Care Animal Hospital on W. Aldersgate Thursday because of the threats the clinic was receiving, according to the Nixa Police Department.

As they were investigating, they learned that Christopher Rispoli, owner of Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Edmond, OK, had published a response on social media regarding the death of Charlie Kirk. The threats against the Nixa animal clinic began after Rispoli's comments were posted.

The department said Gentle Care Animal Hospital in Nixa has no affiliation with Rispoli or his business in Oklahoma. It’s urging people to allow the Nixa business, its staff and its clients to continue operations without interference.

The Nixa Police Department continues to investigate. They ask anyone with information to contact them at 417-725-2510.
