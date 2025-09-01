Nominations are being accepted for the Outstanding Older Worker of the Year Award

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will present the Outstanding Older Worker of the Year award in September. The award will honor senior residents who have shown outstanding skills and talent in the workforce. Nominations are being accepted through September 2. To qualify the person must be 55 years or older and have a work schedule of 20 hours or more a week. Nominations should have a written description of why the person should be chosen as the recipient of the award.

The ceremony to present the award will be held at the state capitol in Jefferson City on September 24 for the National Employ Older Workers Week.

National Employ Older Workers Week was created to help increase awareness of the roles of senior workers in the workforce. It also showcases Missouri's Senior Community Service Employment Program. The program helps the senior community by providing training to those over 55 and older who seek employment.

Kristin Favis, director of the State of Missouri's Senior Community Service Employment Program stated in a press release, “older Workers excel in mentorship” and that “in addition to their knowledge and mentorship capabilities, older workers often demonstrate a strong work ethic and reliability. Their commitment to their roles can inspire others and set a professional standard. In an age where adaptability is key, older workers also showcase resilience, having navigated various changes in their careers and learned to embrace new technologies and methodologies.”

To submit a nomination, email SCSEPEmployment@health.mo.gov or mail a nomination to Missouri Outstanding Older Worker Contest, Bureau of Senior Programs, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102-0570.