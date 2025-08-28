Music, campfires and goats at the Highlonesome Festival

The Highlonesome Music Festival returns to Dockley Ranch in Ava, Missouri, over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29-31, 2025. The nonprofit, founded by Claire and Myke Gemkow, blends live folk, bluegrass and roots music with hands-on nature learning across 80 wooded acres. Expect midnight storytelling and campfire jams, foraging hikes with the Missouri Mycological Society, goat yoga, kids’ art and pottery workshops, and an original songwriting competition that awards a slot in the 2026 lineup. Three-day passes include free field camping, with options to reserve tent sites or RV sites, and a Thursday pre-party allows early arrival. More information is at www.highlonesomemusicfestival.com/.