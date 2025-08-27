Missouri State Forest Nursery is offering native tree and shrub seedling bundles for sale

The Missouri Department of Conservation will soon offer low-cost native tree and bush seedling bundles to the public. These bundles help with ecosystem conservation and wildlife while providing plants for private property.

The (MDC) George O. White State Forest Nursery will offer a variety of different species from September 2 to April 15.

This year, for the first time, the nursery is offering four types of seedling bundles for different purposes. Those include:



Wildlife: false indigo, blackberry, smooth sumac, white oak and Nuttall oak.

Edible: blackberry, elderberry, American plum, hazelnut and black walnut.

Pollinator: false indigo, buttonbush, elderberry (cook before eating), witch-hazel and redbud

Nut: black walnut, pecan and shellbark hickory.

Due to limited supply (MDC), recommends you place an order as soon as possible. If a bundle is sold out, you can still order it in case someone cancels their order.

Prices for seedlings range from around 40 cents to $1.17. Shipping fees and handling charges are included for each order. Sales tax is included unless an organization ordering is tax exempt. If ordering with a Conservation ID Number, you will receive a 15% discount off orders.

To place an order, visit mdc.mo.gov/trees-plants/tree-seedlings. For further details on the bundles, you may call (573)-674-3229 or visit StateForestNursery@mdc.mo.gov.

