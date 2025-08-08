© 2025 KSMU Radio
You'll have to watch what you take to Missouri State athletics facilities starting this fall

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:07 AM CDT
Missouri State University's Great Southern Bank Arena, which will be a central polling location on November 5 (photo taken October 16, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
New rules are set to go into effect.

Starting with the new academic year, Missouri State University will implement a new clear bag policy at its athletic venues. That means that there will be restrictions on what you can take into those facilities.

MSU says the new policy was put in place to enhance existing security and public safety measures at Plaster Stadium, Great Southern Bank Arena, Allison South Stadium, Hammons Student Center and other on-campus locations.

Bags that will be allowed include:

  • Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC not larger than 12 X 12 X 6 inches
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags
  • Small clutch bags approximately 5.5 X 7.5 inches with or without straps

Fanny packs will NOT be allowed.

You’ll be able to take in items like cell phones, non-professional cameras and binoculars, but you can’t take their cases.

Seat cushions 16 X 16 inches or smaller with no arms, pockets or metal will be allowed.

Exceptions will be made for medically-necessary items but only after an inspection at a designated entrance.
News Missouri State UniversityMissouri State University AthleticsSpringfield, Missouri
