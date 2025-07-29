Residents of 3 southwest Missouri counties are asked to weigh in on services for the unsheltered

An organization working to help the unsheltered in Greene, Christian and Webster Counties is asking for public input as it creates its 2026-2030 strategic plan. A survey is available through Thursday, July 31.

The Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness, part of Community Partnership of the Ozarks, serves as the community’s Continuum of Care. That’s the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s designated regional planning body for coordinating homeless services and funding.

Anyone who lives or works in Greene, Christian or Webster County is invited to take the survey. The alliance said the input provided can help improve local homeless services and housing resources.

If you'd like to take the survey, click here.