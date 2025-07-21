As heat indices soar this week, heat-related illness is possible

As the heat index rises into the triple digits this week, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is urging everyone to take steps to avoid heat-related illness.

An extreme heat warning continues through Thursday evening in the Missouri Ozarks with the heat index reaching 109. The heat index, according to the National Weather Service, "is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature." High heat indices can impact the body's ability to cool itself.

And even beyond Thursday evening when the extreme heat warning is set to expire, temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s for awhile.

Anna Kremer, spokesperson for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, said the extreme heat can lead to heat exhaustion. Symptoms include heavy sweating; paleness; tiredness; muscle cramps; weakness, dizziness or fainting; headache; and nausea or vomiting. If you have those symptoms, move to a cool spot, rest and drink cool water. If symptoms last longer than an hour, seek medical attention. Heat stroke is more serious and occurs when the body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.

"It can be deadly, so it is extremely important that individuals call 911 immediately if a person is experiencing these symptoms, so that would be the high body temperature; red, hot or dry skin; a rapid pulse; a throbbing headache; dizziness, nausea and then confusion or unconsciousness," she said.

Some people are more susceptible to heat-related illness. They include very young children, those who are pregnant, people with chronic health conditions and the elderly.

Kremer said there are things you should do to avoid being impacted by the extreme heat.

"Drinking plenty of water even if you don't feel thirsty, avoiding work or exercise as best as you can during the hottest part of the day," she said. "If you can't avoid work or exercise during that time, take frequent breaks."

You should also wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light colored clothing.

The health department encourages everyone to check on family and friends. Take advantage of area cooling centers – you can find a list at health.springfieldmo.gov/heat – make sure pets have access to cool, fresh water; food; and shelter.

If you see a child, pet or unresponsive adult in a closed, parked vehicle. Call 911.

