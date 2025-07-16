Springfield-based America's Incredible Pizza prepares for a major rebrand

A Springfield -based pizza and entertainment business is preparing for a major brand transformation.

America’s Incredible Pizza was started in Springfield in 2002 by Rick and Cheryl Barsness. The flagship store has expanded into five corporate-owned locations and one franchise across the U.S., with three franchises in Mexico. Springfield is the smallest location. Others are up to 100,000-square-feet and offer carnival rides, including a roller coaster, and mini golf.

As the business nears its 25th anniversary, executive vice-president and the Barsness’s daughter, Ashley McGuire, said it’s time for a refresh.

“You know, when most things turn 25, it’s time to look and see what you’ve done and where you’ve come from and how you’re going to relate to the future,” she said.

Incredible Pizza has hired the national creative agency Rumblebuzz, whose clients include Sea World and ZooTampa.

“They have interviewed all our key players, our management team, all our corporate employees, Rick and Cheryl, myself, to see what Incredible Pizza means to us and how we can move forward and what everybody’s thoughts are," she said, "which I think is a different approach than I’ve seen in some other companies."

McGuire said some companies are focused on the latest trends and what everybody else is doing, "but this company wants to know our thoughts and how we're going to change based on what our, you know, employees, how we feel about it, and the whole sentiment of Incredible Pizza Company."

They’re also using Springfield-based Morton Marketing, led by former journalist and educator, Christine Morton, to lead their organic social strategy. The company said it wants to keep its digital voice rooted in local storytelling.

The purpose of the rebranding is to stay relevant, according to McGuire.

"We're going to maintain the core, which is we support and want to have...a place where families have a good time," she said. "But it is, you know, going to be 2026, so we can't do the same thing that we did in 2002."

She’s not exactly sure what the rebranding will look like, but she said it could include some logo updates and room updates. She said they’ll roll out the changes in 2026.