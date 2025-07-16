Missouri governor signs bill banning the sale of six invasive plant species in the state

Soon, six invasive plants will no longer be allowed to be sold in Missouri. Governor Mike Kehoe Tuesday signed Senate Bill 105 into law. It halts the sale of sericea lespedeza, burning bush, Callery pear, Japanese honeysuckle, perilla mint and wintercreeper.

Five of the plants can continue to be sold through January 1, 2027 and two through January 1, 2029 to mitigate revenue loss for plant sellers who may have a current inventory of those species, according to the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.

“The Missouri Invasive Plant Council is extremely pleased with this wonderful news, and thanks Missouri legislators for their support of this bill that will help protect Missouri’s working lands and native habitats,” said Carol Davit, Missouri Invasive Plant Council chair, in a statement.

In an interview with KSMU earlier this month, Davit said invasive plants displace native species, which are the foundation for nature’s web of life.

“When those native plants are not available for insects to eat, those insects suffer. And it’s not just the insects that suffer but all of the songbirds that depend on those insects for food, not to mention pollinating insects, as well, that depend on pollen and nectar from those native plants.”

The law goes into effect August 28.

