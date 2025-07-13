Springfield Contemporary Theatre pauses operations 'for the foreseeable future'

Springfield Contemporary Theatre is calling its decision to cease operations "a necessary and indefinite pause."

In a social media post, SCT said, although they're closing the company, they're remaining open to future opportunities — "should the right moment and resources arise to bring SCT back to life in a new form."

The theatre organization's board of directors cited the realities of funding, audience shifts and organizational capacity as reasons for its decision to cease operations.

Louis Schaeffer founded Springfield Contemporary Theatre in 1995. Schaffer has continued to serve SCT, it said, most recently as executive producer emeritus and a member of the board of directors.

The board said the decision to close was "incredibly difficult." It thanked those who have supported SCT over the years.

"To every patron, donor, volunteer, and artist who has walked this journey with us: thank you," it wrote. "Your support has meant the world to us, and we are forever grateful for the memories, the magic, and the meaning we've created together."