More than $30 million in donations and pledges were made to the MSU Foundation in FY25

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:29 PM CDT
A Missouri State University sign on the southwest side of campus (photo taken August 15, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
The donations fund various programs and projects at Missouri State University.

Nearly $31 million in gifts and pledges were received by the Missouri State University Foundation in Fiscal Year 2025, which ran from July 1st, 2024 to June 30th of this year.

The gifts came from 19,707 donors.

They went toward several things, including the Clifton Smart III University Advancement Center, which is currently under construction; the Greenwood Interior Renewal Project; new academic scholarships; and program, capital and faculty support.

“This was another great year for the MSU Foundation, and we’re very thankful to every donor who contributed,” MSU Foundation Executive Director Brent Dunn said in a news release. “Our alumni and friends continue to make our university better and private gifts are critical in shaping our future."

For the past eight years, the foundation has received more than $20 million per year in financial support, according to the university, and since the foundation began in 1981, it has raised more than $510 million for Missouri State.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky