More than $30 million in donations and pledges were made to the MSU Foundation in FY25

Nearly $31 million in gifts and pledges were received by the Missouri State University Foundation in Fiscal Year 2025, which ran from July 1st, 2024 to June 30th of this year.

The gifts came from 19,707 donors.

They went toward several things, including the Clifton Smart III University Advancement Center, which is currently under construction; the Greenwood Interior Renewal Project; new academic scholarships; and program, capital and faculty support.

“This was another great year for the MSU Foundation, and we’re very thankful to every donor who contributed,” MSU Foundation Executive Director Brent Dunn said in a news release. “Our alumni and friends continue to make our university better and private gifts are critical in shaping our future."

For the past eight years, the foundation has received more than $20 million per year in financial support, according to the university, and since the foundation began in 1981, it has raised more than $510 million for Missouri State.