Springfield seeks volunteers for storm cleanup efforts

Springfield city leaders are asking the public to help clean up the city in the aftermath of severe weather events April 29 and June 29.

On Monday they announced the Clean Green Springfield Storm Debris Cleanup Day to be held Thursday, July 17.

The one-day volunteer push is meant to support city residents needing help with debris removal, especially seniors and people living with disabilities. Volunteers will rally at 14 park locations around Springfield, then help their neighbors move organic storm debris to the curb ahead of city curbside pickup sweeps later this month.

Officials said individuals, families, businesses, faith groups and civic organizations are all encouraged to volunteer. Four-hour shifts are available beginning at 7:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. on July 17. Visit CleanGreenSGF.com to sign up for a shift.

Residents needing help to move debris to the curb can request assistance by completing the online Storm Debris Assistance Request Form by Monday, July 14. That request form is linked on CleanGreenSGF.com.

Beginning July 7, city leaders said residents should start placing organic storm debris, like limbs and branches, out on the curb, but keep debris away from sidewalks, mailboxes and storm drains, and keep it from blocking visibility at intersections.

Springfield Public Works set to begin ‘curbside sweeps’ on July 21

Following the July 17 Clean Green Springfield volunteer event, city workers will begin curbside sweeps to remove the debris. They plan to concentrate on each of the four City Council zones for several days at a time.



Zone 1 (northwest Springfield): July 21–25

Zone 3 (southwest Springfield): July 28–August 1

Zone 2 (northeast Springfield): August 11–15

Zone 4 (southeast Springfield): August 18–22

Officials asked everyone with debris to get it to the curb or the edge of the street before the sweep date for your City Council zone. A city contractor, Hodges Tree Service, will assist in removing remaining large debris piles and completing assistance requests.