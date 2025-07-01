CBCO issues emergency appeal for blood donors

There’s a critical need for blood at the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks.

Levels of types O positive, O negative and A negative are dangerously low, according to the blood bank, with less than a one-day supply in some cases.

CBCO Spokesperson Michelle Teter said they need donors to come in now to help meet demand.

"We're issuing an emergency appeal ahead of the 4th of July holiday," she said. "We will be closed on the 4th so we're down a day of collecting blood and then a lot of tragedies and accidents happen usually over these holiday weekends that we see a spike in a need for blood at hospitals."

Last year, there were eight traffic fatalities and 159 injuries in Missouri over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

You can donate blood at a CBCO Donor Center in Springfield and Joplin as well as Bentonville and Springdale, Arkansas or at a blood drive in your area. Teter suggests making an appointment in advance. More information is at cbco.org.

Blood drives in the Springfield area:



Tuesday, July 1: Christian County Ambulance District Office, Ozark, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, July 1: Nixa Fire Training Center, Nixa, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, July 2: Ozarks First KOLR 10/FOX 49 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, July 7: First Presbyterian Church, Branson, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The CBCO is the sole supplier of blood, platelets and plasma to more than 40 area hospitals.

The blood bank is offering incentives this month for people to donate. They include a day passport ticket to SuperSplash USA and a beach towel. Donors 18 and older may enter to win a $10,000 dream vacation giveaway.

CBCO will host its annual Pint for a Pint blood drive on Thursday, July 3. In addition to the July rewards, donors that day will also receive a limited edition CBCO pint glass and a voucher for a pint of ice cream from Culver’s.