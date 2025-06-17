© 2025 KSMU Radio
Historic Springfield City Hall renovations kick off

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 17, 2025 at 7:28 PM CDT
Springfield, Missouri's Historic City Hall, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Springfield, Missouri's Historic City Hall, photographed Aug. 9, 2022.

The $23.24 million project is expected to be finished early next year.

The rehabilitation of the 131-year-old historic city hall in Springfield is officially underway. The City of Springfield held a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project Tuesday.

Interim city manager Collin Quigley said one of the goals is to create spaces for modern-day use while preserving the building’s historical elements.

The project will provide a new vertical core, which will house an internal fire stair, an elevator large enough for a gurney and restrooms on each floor, according to the city. It will also include code compliant mechanical and electrical systems, modern office space for City departments, improvements to City Council Chambers and supporting spaces, window and roof replacement improved accessibility. The rehab also includes the abatement of hazardous materials such as lead and asbestos.

A second main entrance will be created on the east side of the building. The fire escape will be removed, and the stone will be cleaned.

The designs for the lobby showcase the building’s historic elements, according to the City, including tile floors, portions of which were uncovered beneath layers of floors put in over the years, and original columns.

The approximately $23.24 million project is expected to be completed in early 2026. It’s being funded through the City’s Level Property Tax, local American Rescue Plan Act funding and General Fund Carryover Funds.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
