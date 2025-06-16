Christian County Library District fires interim director

In a statement released today the Christian County Library Board of Trustee’s has announced it has fired previous Interim Director Tory Pegram.

Pegram had also been the library district’s director of development and strategic Partnerships. Pegram began serving as interim director after previous interim director and library director of youth services Dana Roberts stepped down from the role in March.

The library’s previous Executive Director Renee Brumett resigned in December 2024.

The tenures of all three leaders involved at times tense relationships with the public and the district’s board of trustees. Differences exemplified in recent interactions between Pegram and Trustee and Board Treasurer John Garrity at the board’s May meeting.

In a statement Board President Echo Schneider said, “we cannot disclose specific personnel matters, the decision reflects the seriousness of our commitment to public trust and responsible stewardship.”

In that same statement Schneider said newly hired Executive Director Will Blydenburgh is expected to be onboarded in his role July 14. The board expects to appoint a new interim director in the meantime.