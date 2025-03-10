Christian County Library legal questions prompt County Commission response

In recent statements Christian County Presiding Commissioner Lynn Morris appears to be distancing the Commission from the Christian County Library’s Board of Trustees.

During a March 6 meeting Commissioner Morris took time to clarify that the library’s board is not overseen by the County Commission

“The Christian County Library Board of Trustees does not report to the County Commission,” Morris explained. “The Commission does not give the Library Board direction, and the Commission does not have any direct control over the Library Board.”

This comes after a recent Library board meeting, February 25, where Board President Echo Schneider claimed the board answered to the County Commission.

Trustee Schneider also said the Commission had advised her, as well as Trustees Diana Brazeale and John Garrity in pursuing private legal counsel in ongoing litigation.

Schneider said, “we as a board are following our leadership which is the County Commissioners who appoint us, and that was at Commissioners advise to obtain counsel.”

During that February 25 meeting the Board voted 4 to 1 to use library district funds to pay for their privately hired defense lawyer. This led to disagreements between the yay votes and the one dissenting vote, Trustee Janis Hagen. “I am very concerned that you would be accused of embezzlement of library funds, Hagen said, “and breaking the law by assuming the library cover your expenses.”

Hagen is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit involving Schneider, Brazeale and Garrity.

That vote also led to a brief heated exchange between the board and Interim Library Executive Director Dana Roberts, who sits with the board and often speaks during meetings.

“Before you vote,” Roberts interjected, “I would give my recommendation that you seek legal counsel about this issue.” Roberts was cut off by Trustee Garrity, who said “we have.” As Roberts attempted to reply she was stopped by Garrity, who said she had not been recognized and not been given the floor to speak. This was met with a moment of cheers from the crowd.

Roberts resigned from her role as Interim Director the following week. In a statement Roberts said she hoped to be freed to focus on her job as the library district’s Director of Youth Services.

The library is now led by its second Interim Executive Director in as many months as it seeks to fill the position vacated by former Executive Director Renee Brumett in January.

The Library's Board of Trustees is made up of four members appointed by the Christian County Commission since the Commission assumed a larger role in appointing Trustees two years ago.

In the last six months the Board has seen its former Board President resign, seen four of its trustees and the district embroiled in a lawsuit and presided over the resignation of the library’s Executive Director.

At the time of reporting, Commissioner Morris and Trustee Schneider had not responded to questions asking for additional clarification for this story. Trustee Schneider has previously declined any opportunity to speak with KSMU.