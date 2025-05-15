Greene County residents are receiving notice this week of real property value changes

Residents of Greene County are starting to receive 2025 Real Property Value Change notices in the mail.

The Greene County Assessor’s Office said notices are being sent in phases throughout the week.

Missouri counties are required by state law to reassess real property values in odd-numbered years to reflect market conditions as of January 1. The 2025 reassessment is based on two years of real estate data and continued market appreciation in Greene County, according to the office.

Assessor Brent Johnson said in a statement that strong home sales, increased investor activity and continued relocation to the county have all contributed to rising property values.

The Missouri State Tax Commission issued a memorandum of understanding to Greene and more than 90 other counties, according to Johnson. Under state law, county assessments must fall within 90 to 110% of the market value. Greene County was found to be below the minimum threshold. Because of that, the assessor’s office said, the STC directed the county to apply a minimum increase of 13 to 15% to property and land values to make progress toward compliance.

Johnson said in a statement, "While I was able to negotiate a lower increase than originally proposed, nearly every county in Missouri is facing similar reassessment order for 2025."

Johnson said, when your reassessment arrives, the first thing you should do is review it.

"Make sure that you look at it, understand the deadlines that are involved," he said. "There is an informal appeal process if you feel like that your value is too high. And that's basically just a conversation with us at the assessor's office and you as the property owner, just to kind of talk about how you feel if your property is overvalued."

If you don’t agree with the assessment, you may reach out to the Greene County Assessor’s office through June 13. Their number is 417-868-4094, and hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also appeal online at greenecountymo.gov/assessor.

If an agreement on value can’t be reached, you can file a formal appeal with the Board of Equalization by July 14. Instructions are online and also included in the notice.

Johnson encourages people to appeal early.

He said property owners need to be cautious of third-party companies offering to assist with appeals for a fee.

"In reality, what they're doing is the same things that you could do as an individual," he said. "So you don't have to go through one of those agencies that do that. You can come to our office and do that appeal."

Homeowners 62 and older may apply for the Senior Tax Credit program through June 30. Johnson said property assessments will continue annually but, for those who qualify, tax amounts will be frozen based on their year they are approved. The freeze will be reflected on tax bills starting November 2025 as a credit.

He said the assessor sets values, not tax rates or tax bills. If you have levy and budget questions, he said you should contact taxing entities, such as school districts, fire districts and municipalities, directly.

