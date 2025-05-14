Springfield workshops to find space for missing middle housing

The City of Springfield is looking to implement a key part of the City’s Forward SGF Comprehensive development Plan. They want to address a need for affordable housing and hope to find space in the city to build more of what’s known as “missing middle” housing, homes that fall between tradition single-family homes and large apartments, buildings like duplexes and townhomes.

In the next months the city will be meeting with what they call “center city” neighborhoods, older residential neighborhoods in the middle of town, to develop ideas for where that sort of housing might fit in. Residents will walk through a mapping exercise with city staff, and feedback from the meetings will guide the city as it remaps zoning and considers rezoning across the city.

The first workshop will take place in Woodland Heights, 6:30 p.m. May 20 at Doling on Atlantic, 1423 W. Atlantic. The city will meet with the West Central Neighborhood Alliance, 6:30 p.m. May 27 at Resurrection Church, 545 S. Broadway.

Meetings are scheduled for the Westside Neighborhood Betterment Association and the Tom Watkins Neighborhood Association in June, with more meetings planned but not yet scheduled.

The city also plans to meet with neighborhoods that fall outside of the “center city” designation, during regularly scheduled neighborhood meetings.

Find more information online at springfieldmo.gov or call 417-536-7648.