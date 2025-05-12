FEMA teams will assess public infrastructure in southwest Missouri this week following April's severe weather

Beginning Tuesday, May 13, the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA will conduct joint preliminary damage assessments of public infrastructure following storms in Missouri last month.

Five teams will visit six counties -- Barry, Greene, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton and Washington.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said additional counties may be added as damage information is received from local officials.

The teams will verify documented damage to determine if public assistance can be requested through FEMA. That would allow local governments and qualifying nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs, including repair and replacement of damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure.

Kehoe said in a statement that the State Emergency Management Office has been on the ground for days, helping local officials document damage.

"Our local partners and SEMA believe the emergency response costs and damage to roads, bridges, and other important public infrastructure warrant a formal review by FEMA and meet the levels required for a federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance,” he said in the statement.

He encourages Missourians with unmet needs to contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. You can also go to recovery.mo.gov.

According to the governor’s office, if you have damage, you should contact your insurance company and file a claim as soon as possible.

