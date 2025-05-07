© 2025 KSMU Radio
Things are running smoothly at the Springfield Airport as REAL ID goes into effect

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 7, 2025 at 3:09 PM CDT
The baggage claim area at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.
SGF
The baggage claim area at the Springfield-Branson National Airport.

As of May 7, airline passengers in the U.S. must have a REAL ID or an acceptable alternative such as a passport.

As the REAL ID requirements go into effect, a Springfield-Branson National Airport official says security lines have been steady all day, with wait times typical for an average Wednesday.

SGF Spokesperson Ren Luebbering says, if a passenger presents a state-issued ID that is not a REAL ID or doesn’t have an acceptable replacement such as a passport, they can still fly. But they can expect to face travel delays, additional screenings and the possibility of not being allowed to enter the security area.

Luebbering says TSA has been tracking how many of their passengers have a REAL ID for the past two months. Approximately 70% of passengers who fly through SGF have a REAL ID.

According to the latest data provided by the Springfield-Branson National Airport, 44,234 people boarded planes at SGF in February. A total of 44,121 flew into the airport.

The airport is currently served by three branded airline systems as well as vacation carrier Allegiant Air. The four airlines provide SGF with daily service to 13 non-stop destinations.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
