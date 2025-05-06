Ozark's latest park project receives statewide award

The Garrison Springs Community Forest in Ozark has received an award.

The secluded park, with trails and natural springs just east of downtown Ozark, was purchased by the city in 2021 and opened to the public in August 2024.

And this week Ozark announced the park received the Missouri Municipal League’s 2025 Innovation Award for cities with a population between 15 and 30 thousand.

The park was cited for its “bold approach to environmental conservation, sustainable land management, and public recreation."

In a statement Ozark Mayor Don Currence said “Garrison Springs reflects our commitment to smart growth, conservation, and enhancing the well-being of our residents. It’s a shining example of what can happen when a community comes together with vision and purpose.”

The Municipal League is a not-for-profit that supports and advocates for cities in Missouri.

The award honors “outstanding projects that improve the quality of life in communities across Missouri through innovation, creativity, and collaboration.”