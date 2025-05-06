© 2025 KSMU Radio
Heather Hardinger selected as mayor pro tem by Springfield City Council

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published May 6, 2025 at 4:30 AM CDT
General Councilmember Heather Hardinger, first elected in 2021, takes the oath of office from City Clerk Anita Cotter to become Springfield mayor pro tem on May 5, 2025.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
With a split vote last night, Springfield City Council selected an official to serve as the mayor's backup.

What is a mayor pro tem? The term comes from a Latin phrase, pro tempore, meaning “for the time being,” or temporary.

Springfield just elected a new mayor for the next four years, Jeff Schrag. The mayor pro tem serves as his backup.

Under city charter, the mayor pro tem is mostly a ceremonial role, acting in the mayor’s absence to represent the city or preside over meetings.

But if a vacancy in the mayor’s office occurs, the mayor pro tem assumes the office of mayor. And keeps it until the next election — either regularly scheduled or a special election, if Council decides to call one.

Last night, City Council members nominated two women for the role of mayor pro tem. Councilmember Monica Horton, a small businessperson who represents northwest Springfield, was nominated by southwest Springfield Councilmember Brandon Jenson.

Flanked by Zone 3 Councilmember Brandon Jenson (left), General Councilmember Abe McGull and Zone 4 Councilmember Bruce Adib-Yazdi (right), Zone 1 Councilmember Monica Horton advocates for her mayor pro tem candidacy on May 5, 2025.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Meanwhile general citywide Councilmember Heather Hardinger, a CoxHealth executive, was nominated by General Councilmember Derek Lee.

Hardinger said, “If selected, I will approach the role of mayor pro tem with professionalism, collaboration and a commitment to supporting the mayor and this Council, and our city moving forward.”

By a vote of 5 to 3, Hardinger won the contest. Opposing her, in very polite terms, were Councilmembers Brandon Jenson, Monica Horton and newcomer to Council, southeast Springfield rep Bruce Adib-Yazdi. Because Hardinger was first nominated and won a majority of five votes, no vote on Horton’s candidacy was taken.

Hardinger was first elected to Council in 2021 and was re-elected last month for another four years. She’s at least the third woman to serve as mayor pro tem in recent decades: Business leaders Jan Fisk and Phyllis Ferguson were also selected for the job.
