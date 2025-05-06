Heather Hardinger selected as mayor pro tem by Springfield City Council

What is a mayor pro tem? The term comes from a Latin phrase, pro tempore, meaning “for the time being,” or temporary.

Springfield just elected a new mayor for the next four years, Jeff Schrag. The mayor pro tem serves as his backup.

Under city charter, the mayor pro tem is mostly a ceremonial role, acting in the mayor’s absence to represent the city or preside over meetings.

But if a vacancy in the mayor’s office occurs, the mayor pro tem assumes the office of mayor. And keeps it until the next election — either regularly scheduled or a special election, if Council decides to call one.

Last night, City Council members nominated two women for the role of mayor pro tem. Councilmember Monica Horton, a small businessperson who represents northwest Springfield, was nominated by southwest Springfield Councilmember Brandon Jenson.

Gregory Holman/KSMU / Gregory Holman/KSMU Flanked by Zone 3 Councilmember Brandon Jenson (left), General Councilmember Abe McGull and Zone 4 Councilmember Bruce Adib-Yazdi (right), Zone 1 Councilmember Monica Horton advocates for her mayor pro tem candidacy on May 5, 2025.

Meanwhile general citywide Councilmember Heather Hardinger, a CoxHealth executive, was nominated by General Councilmember Derek Lee.

Hardinger said, “If selected, I will approach the role of mayor pro tem with professionalism, collaboration and a commitment to supporting the mayor and this Council, and our city moving forward.”

By a vote of 5 to 3, Hardinger won the contest. Opposing her, in very polite terms, were Councilmembers Brandon Jenson, Monica Horton and newcomer to Council, southeast Springfield rep Bruce Adib-Yazdi. Because Hardinger was first nominated and won a majority of five votes, no vote on Horton’s candidacy was taken.

Hardinger was first elected to Council in 2021 and was re-elected last month for another four years. She’s at least the third woman to serve as mayor pro tem in recent decades: Business leaders Jan Fisk and Phyllis Ferguson were also selected for the job.