James River Church disaffiliates from Assemblies of God

James River Church announced Wednesday that their Board of Trustees has chosen to disaffiliate from the Assemblies of God.

In a statement James River’s Director of Communication said, “We are thankful for the Assemblies of God, and we intend to continue partnering with the Assemblies of God in a variety of ways - including our continued support of missionaries and missions efforts to take the Gospel around the world. James River Church is not changing its doctrine."

James River Church was founded in 1991 as James River Assembly. It changed its name in 2014. It operates four churches in Southwest Missouri with a weekly attendance of over 16,000 people, according to the Church.

Assemblies of God has had its General Council National Office in Springfield, Missouri since 1918. The Pentecostal denomination boasts affiliation with over 13 thousand churches and over 3 million members in the US.

In a statement to KSMU Assemblies of God said, “James River has a rich legacy of ministry and service. Our prayers for God’s blessing and continued effective ministry remain with them.”