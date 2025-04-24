Gov. Kehoe and Department of Economic Development head attend ribbon cutting for Ozark asphalt plant

During a busy visit to Southwest Missouri, Governor Mike Kehoe took time to attend the ribbon cutting of a new asphalt plant in Ozark. He emphasized maintaining a pro-business environment in the state and touted the innovation and the investment in infrastructure industry.

The plant is owned and operated by Jefferson City based Capital Holding Group, which has operated construction materials facilities in Ozark for years.

Gov. Kehoe, who spent time as head of Missouri’s Highways and Transportation Commission, commented on the asphalt facilities he has visited across the state and described the new facility as state-of-the-art.

The new plant comes at a cost of $29.5 million in investment from Capital. It is expected to add 29 new jobs and potentially double the company’s capacity for asphalt production.

Chris Drew / KSMU Capital Holding Group's new asphalt plant in Ozark.

Michelle Hataway, Director of Missouri's Department of Economic Development described the project as a team effort, involving Capital, her department, area economic development group Show-Me Christian County and more.

"We’ve got some amazing team members, that are in the field here in the southwest region of the state,” Hataway explained, “and we’ve got some exciting projects coming up, so we’re just excited in continuing to help Missouri businesses continue to expand.”

The project will receive financial incentives through the state’s Missouri Works Program, Hataway describes the program as a way to encourage companies to stay and invest in Missouri. Incentives through the program are contingent on the company meeting expectations for job growth and wages that align with county averages.