Missouri Division of Cannabis Regulation recalls products from 2 manufacturers

The first company, 1913 Carrollton Manufacturing, had their “PYRO Rodeos” recalled for packaging that resembles non-marijuana products and which differs from the design approved by DCR. The PYRO website indicates that the Rodeos were Oreo-style cookies with a logo also resembling that of Oreo.

The second company, Honey Green, had two products under the brand name Wavelength Extracts recalled. Two-gram disposable carts of the strains “Purple Punch” and “Strawberry Cough” were inadvertently labeled with incorrect product information.

DCR has received no reports of adverse reactions from the recalled products, which may still be returned to the facility where they were purchased. Both notices were issued “in partnership” with the manufacturers, indicating a degree of cooperation.

The recalls come after a larger recall earlier this month, itself a follow-up to a massive recall issued in 2023. Also this month, DCR revoked 25 microbusiness cannabis facility licenses.