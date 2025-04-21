New mayor, council sworn in for Springfield

City Clerk Anita Cotter swore in a new mayor, as newly elected business leader Jeff Schrag repeated the oath of office:

"I, Jeff Schrag, do solemly swear that I possess all of the qualifications required by the statutes of the state of Missouri and the charter of the city of Springfield, Missouri, to hold the office of mayor in the city of Springfield, Missouri; I'm not subject to any of the disqualifications set forth in the charter; that I will support the Constitution and laws of the United States and the state of Missouri, and the charter and ordinances of the City of Springfield;and that I will faithfully discharge the duties of my office, so help me God."

Cotter also swore in four city councilmembers — three re-elected, and one, Zone 4’s Bruce Adib-Yazdi, newly elected. Adib-Yazdi defeated longtime councilmember Matt Simpson to represent the council seat for southeast Springfield.

Gregory Holman/KSMU Photographers swarmed City Clerk Anita Cotter and Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag on April 21, 2025 in City Council chambers, as Schrag took the oath of office, flanked by his wife, Mary Schrag.

"I appreciate all of you and the chance to work with you," Simpson told Council in a farewell speech. "We've got to tackle some incredibly difficult issues, some I never thought we'd be dealing with over my seven years here, but you have always approached the issues with a focus on what is the best for the community, and working together to get to that outcome, even if it wasn't the easy outcome, even if it wasn't the politically expedient outcome, and we're a better as a community for it."

Tribute speeches flowed freely from the Council dais, many focusing on former Mayor Ken McClure and his role shepherding Springfield through the COVID pandemic, among other achievements.

General Seat C Councilmember Callie Carroll called former Councilmember Simpson the "glue" that held Council together. Here’s Monica Horton, representing northwest Springfield’s Zone 1, addressing former Councilmember Simpson as well. Horton was first appointed to the job in 2022 and herself won re-election, unopposed, earlier this month.

"Mayor Protem Simpson, you're just a great guy," Horton said. "Just all-around great guy, the way that you carry yourself, the way that you just approach different things. I actually was able to first see who you were in the halls of Missouri State University, in the political science department. Both of our pictures were up together, and I was wondering who is this guy, and lo and behold! We would be working together on City Council, and it has certainly been a pleasure. The things that you were able to do with the

[American Rescue Plan Act] Committee certainly will have great, great results for Zone 1 and of course across the city."

Horton also praised the legacy of former Mayor Ken McClure, who’s retiring after 51 years of public service both at the state level and locally here in Springfield.

"But also, on the level of leadership, [McClure] has been stellar. It has been just really, just on point. Sorry to talk in so many pejorative terms! But it has really been on point. And I hope that everyone on this council will be able to continue to defer to you, and always think in our minds, what would Mayor McClure do in this situation? So thank you for your service."

Councilmember Carroll joked that McClure's gavel "terrified" her when she began her service on Council. She thanked the mayor for bringing a knowledge of Springfield's history to council's efforts at problem-solving.

Matt Morrow, president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, used public comment time to say that the local business community is feeling optimistic right now, as Springfield’s new leadership begins serving their four-year terms in office.

"All of you, even though I'm quite sure you don't always agree with each other — or probably with everyone in any given room — but I know all of you are committed to the good of our community," Morrow said.