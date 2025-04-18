Outdoor concert series resumes in May at the Peace through People Pavilion in Springfield

The Gigs in the Garden concert series returns to the Springfield Botanical Gardens for three Sundays in May, offering free outdoor music, food, and family activities at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic Ave.

Concerts begin at 2 p.m. at the Peace Through People Pavilion in the park’s Kay Cummins Finnie Memorial Dogwood Garden.

Here's the schedule:



May 4 – Johnnie Angelia King & Blues Connection: soulful rhythm and blues.



May 11 – Maddi Warren & Alli Butler, influenced by their Stone County roots, will bring their gritty, mountain-inspired harmonies.



May 18 – Joe Collins, Ilace Mears & David Wilson: award-winning dulcimer trio with folk and Celtic music (they'll bring some friends, too).

Food trucks will be at each event, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Admission is a suggested donation of $10, supporting park accessibility. A kids' craft tent will be available each week, with a special Mother’s Day activity on May 11.

Those attending are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs. In case of rain, the shows will be moved into the Springfield-Greene County Botanical Center.

On May 18, the Springfield Sister Cities Association will also host its Membership Celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with cultural performers and international food. SSCA members receive free food and drink tickets.

The series is presented by the Musgrave Foundation. It’s accessible to all, with paved walkways, accessible restrooms and handicap parking.