New early childhood resource hub will open at the O’Reilly Center for Hope this summer

Families with young children are the focus of a new service that will start soon at the O’Reilly Center for Hope in Springfield.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks is working with the Darr Family Foundation to launch an early childhood hub.

While the center currently caters to individual adults, Amanda Coleman, Vice President of Early Childhood and Family Development, said the new hub will shift the center’s focus to engaging more with families, in hopes of decreasing isolation and increasing connection.

“We’re looking at trying to serve at least 250 families,” said Coleman.

As of now, if families are in contact with the Children’s Division or the Department of Social Services, they are given a list of resources with phone numbers. Coleman said that list can often be outdated. She said the new hub will bridge the gap between families and available services.

“There are a lot of wonderful things happening in our community, but they are spread across the community,” Coleman said. “There is not a one-door entry. We’re hoping this will provide that.”

The new early childhood hub aims to provide parents with access to childcare, healthcare, parent education, case management and housing.

“Parents are stressed. They are trying to work. They are trying to find affordable childcare. They are trying to pay their bills,” said Coleman. “Everything is increasing. So, if we can just provide a space where they can feel connected and supported to help maybe decrease that stress.”

The hub will also offer services including childcare provider training to improve care quality and streamline communication between parents and service providers overall.

The services the new hub will provide could have a long-term impact.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention Vital Signs report , one in six adults have experienced four or more types of adverse childhood experiences and preventing those adverse childhood experiences can reduce the number of adults with depression by 44%.

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks will shift their individual and adult-focused resources to a new offsite location so the O’Reilly Center for Hope can refocus their services towards family and early childhood development.

The O’Reilly Center for Hope is in the former Pepperdine School building at 1518 E. Dale Street.

The early childhood hub is set to open this summer.