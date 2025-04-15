Springfield Fire Department Releases Annual Report

A major accomplishment cited in the report was the re-construction of Fire Station 7 in eastern Springfield, which began in 2023 and finished in July. That cost $4.2 million, funded by the level property tax which voters renewed eight years ago. In addition to additional accommodations for firefighters (each of the three three-to-four-person shifts has its own fridge), the new station features safety features like a decontamination shower and specialized laundry machines.

SFD also expanded risk reduction programs. Back in 2023, Project RED Zone implemented a new data tracking system in collaboration with the city's Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department. Last year, they used that data to canvass over 5,000 homes in high risk areas. They also distributed 185 naloxone (Narcan) kits, each containing two doses of the medication used to reverse opioid overdoses — more than double compared to the year before.

Here are some more interesting stats for 2024:

SFD responded to 12,512 calls for service.

634 students received a total of 40,424 hours of training.

Firefighters installed 1,436 smoke alarms.

Average first unit response time (the time it takes for a fire department vehicle to arrive after a 911 call) was six minutes and thirty-five seconds.

Average effective response force time (the time it takes for all the necessary equipment and personnel to arrive) was eleven minutes and fifteen seconds.

