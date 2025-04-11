Missouri House passes bill to define and prohibit antisemitism on campus

The Missouri House passed a bill Thursday aiming to combat antisemitism on college campuses.

House Bill 937 would add the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism into state law and require that schools incorporate it into their codes of conduct.

That definition states: "Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities."

Examples of antisemitism provided by the alliance under its definition include denying the Holocaust and drawing comparisons between Israel and Nazi Germany.

Bill sponsor George Hruza, R-St. Louis County, said he introduced the bill in response to an upsurge in antisemitic incidents following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

"Unfortunately, antisemitic incidents in Missouri have quadrupled in the last year alone," Hruza said ahead of the vote on the bill. "So we need to act to protect our Jewish students."

Some opponents worry the bill stifles free speech and would be used to silence criticism of Israel. The bill says that criticism of Israel that is "similar to criticism toward any other country" would not be considered antisemitic.

"Given the unique nature of Israel, of how it exists, I just don't see how certain claims against Israel can be made that would be made against other countries," said Rep. Bridget Walsh Moore, D-St. Louis. "That is also a sticking point for me."

Walsh Moore asked Hruza if, for example, allegations that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza would be considered antisemitic speech under his bill. Hruza said that they would.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 108 to 10, with 25 members, mostly Democrats, voting present. It now goes to the Senate.

The River City Journalism Fund supports St. Louis Public Radio's Statehouse internship. Evy Lewis is the 2025 reporting intern. See rcjf.org for more information about the fund, which seeks to advance journalism in St. Louis.



