Springfield may fund $23.7 million improvement to city landfill
The proposed project would provide years of increased capacity at Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill, which expects to take in some 1,075 tons of trash per day.
The landfill expansion and improvement plan currently being considered by the city would cost roughly $23.7 million, according to a low bid put in by Emery Sapp and Sons contractor company. A city bond issue worth up to $35 million would pay for the project.
Construction work at Noble Hill would cover a 22-acre area, also known as Cells 3, 4 and 5. The landfill is currently filling up Cell 2 between now and 2028. Excavating space for the additional cells would add at least 7 to 9 years of additional solid-waste disposal capacity at Noble Hill, the city says.
Council is expected to vote to accept the low bid on the project — and set up the bond issue — at the next regular meeting on April 21.