Springfield may fund $23.7 million improvement to city landfill

The landfill expansion and improvement plan currently being considered by the city would cost roughly $23.7 million, according to a low bid put in by Emery Sapp and Sons contractor company. A city bond issue worth up to $35 million would pay for the project.

Construction work at Noble Hill would cover a 22-acre area, also known as Cells 3, 4 and 5. The landfill is currently filling up Cell 2 between now and 2028. Excavating space for the additional cells would add at least 7 to 9 years of additional solid-waste disposal capacity at Noble Hill, the city says.

Council is expected to vote to accept the low bid on the project — and set up the bond issue — at the next regular meeting on April 21.