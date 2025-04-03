First Friday Art Walk allows artists to exhibit their work and the public to view it

The First Friday Art Walk, a monthly tradition in Springfield, Missouri, continues to showcase local artistry and encourage community engagement.

Established over two decades ago, this free, self-guided event occurs on the first Friday of each month, allowing residents and visitors to explore the city's arts scene.

Each month, dozens of galleries, businesses and venues participate in the Art Walk, featuring diverse artistic mediums, from traditional paintings and sculptures to mixed-media installations and digital art. As guests move from venue to venue, they are encouraged to engage with artists, ask questions about their creative processes and even purchase one-of-a-kind pieces to support local talent.

The First Friday Art Walk is more than just a visual experience. In addition to the artwork, the event integrates live performances, interactive activities and culinary offerings, according to the Arts Council. The goals is a multifaceted cultural experience for all attendees. Musicians, spoken-word artists and theater performers frequently participate in the event.

Springfield Regional Art Center Program Manager Clarie Utley said they've been seeing more students and young people getting involved in showing work at the First Friday Art Walk.

"We have people as young as eight or nine show their art, up to seniors," she said.

"The same rings true for other downtown businesses. I know Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe, they have started showing work also by nine or ten-year-olds in addition to professional artist, and so really, yes, we would love students and college students, younger students, elementary students to get involved.”

While Art Walk serves as an avenue for artistic expression, it and plays a role in strengthening the local economy by attracting visitors to downtown businesses. For many attendees, the event has become a monthly tradition — a chance to unwind, engage with the arts and connect with like-minded individuals who appreciate Springfield’s arts scene.

The next First Friday Art Walk will be on April 4.