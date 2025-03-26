Council of Churches of the Ozarks announces name change

The Council of Churches of the Ozarks has a new name. The organization is now Crosslines Community Outreach or CCO. The new name better reflects the organization’s role as the area’s largest Christian provider of social services, according to the nonprofit.

CCO said in a press release that the name also clarifies many misconceptions associated with the previous one.

CCO CEO Jaimie Trussell said in a statement that the original name was appropriate in the organization’s early years when its board of directors was made up of church leaders. But she said people believed that it was an affiliate of the World Council of Churches or that it was a legislative body, governing or speaking on behalf of the local Christian community, neither of which is true.

Crosslines Community Outreach is a nondenominational organization that provides a variety of services to those in the community that are struggling. Its Crosslines Resource Center is the public face of the organization, according to the organization, and offers help to tens of thousands of families in need each year. CCO said, for many, it’s the door through which all other programs and services it offers are accessed, and the new name reflects that.