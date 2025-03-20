© 2025 KSMU Radio
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Park board hosts open house for north Springfield park improvement plans

KSMU | By Gregory Holman,
Chris Drew
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:01 AM CDT
Lafayette Park
image courtesy Springfield Park Board
Lafayette Park

The Park Board is exploring whether it’s feasible to add a running track and upgrade the sports field at Lafayette Park.

Improvements are being planned out for Lafayette Park in north-central Springfield, one of the oldest parks in the city.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association are hosting a public input open house for Lafayette Park on Thursday, April 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Springfield Dream Center off Atlantic Street.

The open house will have a come-and-go format with preliminary plans for the west side of the park. It’s used as a school-park area for the nearby Reed Middle School.

Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
Chris Drew
