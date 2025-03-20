Park board hosts open house for north Springfield park improvement plans

Improvements are being planned out for Lafayette Park in north-central Springfield, one of the oldest parks in the city.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board and the Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association are hosting a public input open house for Lafayette Park on Thursday, April 3rd from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Springfield Dream Center off Atlantic Street.

The open house will have a come-and-go format with preliminary plans for the west side of the park. It’s used as a school-park area for the nearby Reed Middle School.

The Park Board is exploring whether it’s feasible to add a running track and upgrade the sports field.