Sand and gravel mine near Finley gets DNR approval

A contentious sand and gravel mine off the Finley River in Christian County has been approved by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The mine, planned on land adjacent to the Finley near the intersection of 160 and Riverdale Road south of Nixa will be operated by Clever based JMT excavating.

It garnered attention from the public in the final stages of its permitting process, resulting in a town hall hosted by two of the county’s Commissioners. The public has generally been concerned about the potential impact the operation may have on the scenic beauty and water quality of the Finley.

In a February interview with KSMU, company president Jesse Taylor said the company will be meeting state and national standards.

They will be taking sand and gravel from the land. Taylor said they will not be digging in the water and will leave a buffer to protect from contributing to erosion on the shore. The operation will also maintain a fence and buffer from nearby roads, and cattle and hay farming will continue on some parts of the property which is owned by Anderson Farms.