Mercy opens 2nd primary care clinic in Ozark

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published March 6, 2025 at 2:58 PM CST
The grand opening of Mercy Clinic Primary Care - Ozark on March 5, 2025.
Provided by Mercy
The clinic is located at 1758 S. 20th St.

A new Mercy primary care clinic is open in Ozark. Mercy Clinic Primary Care at 1758 S. 20th St. officially opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and blessing of the new facility. It’s the second Mercy primary care clinic in Ozark.

The new 2,750 square foot facility provides a full range of services, according to Mercy, including primary care and same-day appointments.

It’s expected to serve more than 2,000 patients annually.

“We’re thrilled to expand our services in Ozark with the opening of our second clinic,” said Alicia Deck, Mercy executive director of operations in a press release. “Mercy’s commitment to the Ozark community continues to grow with this new clinic. By bringing more services closer to home, we’re ensuring families have convenient, top-tier care without having to travel far.”

Mercy Clinic Primary Care is currently accepting new patients.

 
