Ethics reports show 2025 Springfield mayor’s race attracts more than $147K in campaign spending so far

Thursday, February 27 at 5 p.m. was the deadline for city election campaigns to file financial reports with the Missouri Election Commission, 40 days ahead of the vote.

Here’s a rundown of fundraising hauls by campaigns of those running for elected office with the City of Springfield.



Springfield Mayor campaign

The campaign for Springfield candidate for mayor Jeff Schrag reported fundraising over $147,000 dollars, recalling the big sums of money raised back in the 2017 mayoral race.

Schrag is a business owner who founded Mother’s Brewing Company and a former member of the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

His campaign listed contributions including ones from Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, bestselling author and CEO Jack Stack and former City Utilities general manager John Twitty.

The campaign for mayor candidate Mary Collette did not file a report. KSMU reached out to Collette, a longtime business owner on Commercial Street and former councilmember, for comment.

KSMU will update this digital report with any new financial-report information received from campaigns that didn't meet MEC's deadline last week.



City Council campaigns

Craig Hosmer is running for re-election to General Council Seat B and does not have an opponent. Missouri Ethics Commission online records show no campaign finance reports filed this year by Hosmer’s campaign. KSMU reached out to Hosmer, an attorney, for comment.

Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission and former Phelps Grove Neighborhood Association president Eric Pauly is challenging incumbent Heather Hardinger for General Council Seat A.

Pauly’s campaign fundraised just over $680, according to his Friday report.

Hardinger did not file the required report by deadline but filed a “limited activity” report in January, meaning at that time the campaign said it spent less than $500.

In an email sent to KSMU Monday afternoon, Hardinger said she's "currently working to resolve a technical issue with the Missouri Ethics Commission regarding the filing status" of her campaign. Hardinger, a CoxHealth executive, said she became aware of the tech problem when she tried to submit her report.

"I'm in the process of ensuring the necessary updates are made," Hardinger emailed KSMU late Monday.

Ozarks Technical Community College executive Matt Simpson is running for re-election to the Zone 4 City Council seat that represents the southeast part of the city. His campaign reported fundraising roughly $2,800.

Simpson is being challenged by architect and real estate developer Bruce Adib-Yazdi, whose campaign reported fundraising just over $3,000.

Entrepreneur and consultant Monica Horton is also running unopposed for re-election as the City Councilmember for Zone 1 in northwest Springfield. She filed a “limited activity” report a day before the deadline, meaning at that time the campaign said it spent less than $500 dollars.



Where did KSMU get these Missouri campaign finance data points?

The Missouri Ethics Commission maintains a searchable campaign finance database that’s available to the general public.

The Ethics Commission is the Show-Me state’s regulator for laws on campaign finance, lobbying and conflicts of interest. It was established by the Missouri Ethics Law of 1991. The Missouri governor appoints six commissioners to four-year terms; they must be confirmed by a majority of Missouri senators. No more than three ethics commissioners can come from any one political party, and each commissioner must come from a different Congressional district located around the state.



Voting tips

March 12 is the final day for those eligible to register to vote in the April 8, 2025 municipal, or city elections, in the state of Missouri.

The Missouri Secretary of State website govotemissouri.org allows you to check your voter registration and submit an online application to get registered. Registration for voters is handled in each of Missouri’s 116 local election authorities, a.k.a. county clerk offices.

Absentee voting for the April 8 contest began Feb. 25. In-person absentee voting is available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, up to and including the day before the election. In Springfield, you can vote in-person absentee at the Greene County Elections Center, 1126 N. Boonville Ave. A valid photo ID issued by the State of Missouri, the United States military or the United States government is required by state law.

Greene County residents may also register to vote at any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library District, or the bookmobile.