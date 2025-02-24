Missouri State University to grant honorary degree this Spring

Missouri State University has announced it will grant its 24th honorary doctorate during its Spring 2025 commencement ceremonies.

The university will confer an honorary Doctor of Public Affairs degree on Sgt. Major Lanny Asepermy.

Per MSU’s announcement, Sgt. Major Asepermy is a leader, advocate and historian. He served in the U.S. Army for 24 years from 1966 to 1990. He received the Legion of Merit, two Meritorious Service medals and eight Army Commendation medals.

He has also been a leading member of the Comanche War Scouts and the Comanche Indian Veterans Association and has contributed to the recognition of Native American veterans, including lobbying Congress for the Code Talker Recognition Act, fundraising for and developing Native American veteran monuments and leading the opening ceremonies for a Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit on the history of Native American service in the U.S. military.

Sgt. Major Asepermy is an inductee of the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame and awardee of the Major General Douglas O. Dollar distinguished Public Service Award.

He has also contributed directly to Missouri State as a lecturer in the MSU Honors program and by assisting with field schools and in documenting history for research.