Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan set to perform in the Ozarks this summer

Two music legends are scheduled to perform in southwest Missouri this summer.

Willie Nelson and family and Bob Dylan will be at the Thunder Ridge Arena near Branson as part of the Outlaw Music Festival 10th Anniversary Tour on June 29, which will also feature Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Trampled by Turtles and Myron Elkins.

The lineup differs in the various cities where the tour is scheduled to stop. Other cities will see stars like Sheryl Crow, the Avett Brothers, Wilso, Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers, Billy Strings and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, February 7, at 10 a.m. local time. Lineups and ticket links can be found here.

Thunder Ridge Arena recently announced that Hosier will be in concert there on June 12. Post Malone and Jelly Roll will perform at the outdoor venue on June 13.