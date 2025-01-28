Ozark School Board picks new appointee

Now former board member Guy Callaway announced plans to step down from the Ozark Board of Education in December, Callaway is in the process of relocating outside of the district.

The resignation came after a deadline for April’s municipal election, meaning the board seat could not be put up for election. The board was obliged to fill the vacancy with an appointment. This caused criticism and conspiratorial accusations from the public and Missouri Rep. Jamie Gragg.

In a statement the Ozark School District said nine members of the community applied for the appointment. The board selected Matthew Growcock by a vote of 4-2. His seat will next be up for election in April 2026.

The district said “Growcock has three children in the district and has a 20-year history in Ozark, serving on area boards including the Ozark Fire Protection District, as well as volunteering with Ozark Schools through West Elementary PTA, Ozark High School Booster Club and Care to Learn Ozark.”

The board has two seats up for election April 8. Growcock had previously been in the running. Candidates remaining in the race are now: incumbent Sarah Adams Orr, and newcomers Rae-Ann Wade and Wade Wheeler.