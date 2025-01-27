The race for Zone 4 Springfield City Council is down to 2 candidates

Only two people will vie for the Springfield City Council Zone 4 Seat in April.

The race now pits Bruce Adib-Yazdi against the incumbent Matthew Simpson. Ray Lampert withdrew from the race. He told KSMU he decided it would be best to pull out rather than splitting votes in a three-way race against the incumbent. Lampert said he and Adib-Yazdi have similar views and beliefs and that he’ll support Adib-Yazdi’s candidacy.

The race for General Council Seat A will feature two candidates – incumbent Heather Hardinger and Eric Pauly.

Monica Horton will be unopposed in the race to retain her seat for Zone 1 City Council.

Incumbent Craig Hosmer is unopposed for General Seat B.

In the race for Springfield mayor, Jeff Schrag will face Mary Collette.

The Municipal Election will be held on April 8. If you wish to vote in the election, you’ll need to be registered by March 12.