Walk-in appointments are now available at all Jordan Valley Community Health Center locations

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published January 24, 2025 at 12:02 PM CST
Jordan Valley Community Health Center in central Springfield, Missouri photographed on Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Jordan Valley Community Health Center in central Springfield, Missouri photographed on Aug. 9, 2022.

The health center said, by expanding options, it's working to make health care more accessible.

Patients needing care at Jordan Valley Community Health Center’s nine southwest Missouri locations no longer have to make an appointment.

The health care center said it’s now offering walk-in appointments for things like behavioral health and medicine, dental, express care, foster care support and resources, pediatrics, women’s health and vision.

"We understand that life can be unpredictable," said Melissa Wehner, VP of Operations in a news release. "We aim to say ‘Yes, we can help you’ to anyone who comes through our doors. By offering a variety of walk-in services across all locations, we are continuing to make visiting a health provider more convenient while responding to the needs of our community. We are committed to providing high-quality, accessible care to all."

JVCHC’s Pediatric Express Care Clinic and its Substance Use Disorder walk-in clinic now offer expanded hours as well.

Jordan Valley has locations in Springfield, Hollister, Lebanon, Marshfield and Republic.

The Federally Qualified Health Center focuses on bridging care gaps for those who are uninsured, underinsured or have Medicaid coverage.

Services vary by location. You can find out more at jordanvalley.org
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky
